Louisville Zoo says goodbye to male lion Kenya - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo says goodbye to male lion Kenya

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo says goodbye to its male lion. 

Kenya was humanely euthanized because of declining health. Zookeepers and veterinary staff had been keeping an eye on the 18-year-old cat.  He had been losing weight, wasn't eating well and was being treated for a blood condition. 

Zoo officials say at 18, Kenya lived a long life.  The average life expectancy for lions in captivity is about 16.9 years. That compares to an adult male in the wild, which may live to about 12. 

Kenya shared an exhibit with 19-year-old female lion Kariba. 

The zoo does plan to do a necropsy and complete pathologic exam on the body. 

