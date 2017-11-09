Ford says high-tech baseball cap will help keep drivers alert - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ford says high-tech baseball cap will help keep drivers alert

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford is working on production of a hat designed to save lives.

Ford's "Alert Cap" is a high-tech hat with sensors to keep people from falling asleep at the wheel. The cap is equipped with sensors and a gyroscope to track head movement and recognize when a driver is looking at the road and if they're tired.

If the driver appears to be dozing off, the sensors activate light, sound and vibration to alert drivers who may be dozing off. 

Ford hopes truckers will be interested in the Alert Cap. It's in the prototype stage now, but Ford officials say they plan to put it into production.

