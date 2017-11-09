The Festival of Trees & Lights help kick off the holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 28th annual Festival of Trees & Lights features hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and handcrafted holiday items decorated by local artists

Louisville Slugger Field's Hall of Fame Pavilion has been converted into a holiday wonderland from November 10th through the 12th.

All items will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the Norton Children's Hospital neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Entertainment includes photos with Santa Claus, train rides, crafts, games, face painting, a model train display, candy shop, Hanukkah activities and an outdoor Elf Town.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.

$8 for adults, and $5 for seniors 65+ and children 12 and under.

Admission is free for children 2 and under.

Children's crafts are free with admission.



