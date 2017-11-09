Support members of the military at this year's annual Veteran's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Support members of the military at this year's annual Veteran's Day Parade



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville residents are being asked to come out for this year's Veterans Day Parade.

The annual Veterans Day Parade is Saturday as part of the city's Week of Valor. It will take place in downtown Louisville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street between Third and Sixth Streets. There are many road closures downtown for the parade.  Click here for the complete list. 

Military personnel and veterans, in groups or as individuals, are invited to participate. There is no cost. To walk in the parade, contact louvetparade@gmail.com or 502-297-2143. More information can be found at Louisville Veterans Parade

A full schedule of events can be found at Week of Valor.

