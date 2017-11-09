CRAWFORD | 5 key statements Tom Jurich made to WDRB News

A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.More >>
Bellarmine played Louisville close for 30 minutes before fading late in Tuesday night's exhibition in the KFC Yum! Center.
Lamar Jackson won't repeat as Heisman Trophy winner, but he still deserves mention as one of the top players in the nation.
Every year around Halloween, Bellarmine throws a scare into an NCAA Division I opponent. Louisville will look to avoid the fear factor when the Knights visit the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday.
The University of Louisville has dismissed women's lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.
Indiana was within a touchdown of Wisconsin late in the third quarter, but back-to-back interceptions by the Badgers helped them pull away.
Despite reports that the FBI has cleared Louisville freshman Brian Bowen from its investigative process, his status with the school remains unchanged and he is not practicing with the team while the school investigates his eligibility.
A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.
Rick Pitino allegedly "agreed" to call Adidas executive Jim Gatto to request that money be sent to the family of Brian Bowen, according to an indictment recently unsealed in the federal bribery case.
Despite reports that the FBI has cleared Louisville freshman Brian Bowen from its investigative process, his status with the school remains unchanged and he is not practicing with the team while the school investigates his eligibility.
Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, a former assistant at Louisville, has kept in contact with former Louisville coach Rick Pitino since the Hall of Famer was fired from his position last month.
College coaching contracts, the World Series, the football playoff projects and the first AP college basketball poll are all topics in Rick Bozich's Monday Muse.
While Rick Pitino is no longer on the sidelines, his players can still hear his voice in practice, and on the eve of their first exhibition game without him, some reflected the influence he's had on their lives.
Few coaches are as intense as former Louisville coach Rick Pitino. His replacement, David Padgett, is certainly more laid-back. Will that style work? The U of L players believe that it will.
