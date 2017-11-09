Political leaders visit JCPS school to see how immigrant students are being treated

Lt. Jimmy Harper says he begged Louisville Metro Council members to get an outside agency to look into claims of rape.

A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.

A popular Kentucky motocross racer died while practicing in Louisiana, but Bullitt County is where he called home and spent most of his time.

In the wake of its failed $95 million school referendum, the West Clark Community School board unanimously approved a motion Thursday night for Silver Creek to secede from the district.

Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Nearly a dozen education and political leaders from across the world gathered at a Louisville school on Thursday for a first-hand look at how immigrant children are being invited into American culture.

It happened at ESL Newcomer Academy at the intersection of W. Market Street and S. 41st Street.

Representatives from at least 10 different countries visited the school today. They traveled from countries like Malaysia, Austria, Bosnia and Turkey. Their goal was to see how Louisville and JCPS continue to serve the growing population of non-English speaking students.

Students from about three dozen countries are represented at Newcomer. Some children come to America with barely any prior education. Instructors work with the students to teach them how to speak, read and write in English. They also provide social and emotional support, as well as teach grade-level content.

On Thursday, the school's principal showed the representatives various classrooms, introduced them to students and talked about challenges or concerns they may have.

"Kids are, in some cases, can be really harsh to each other," said Lana Prlic, Vice President of Bosnia and Herzegovina. "I think that this crew here of teachers and staff are doing a good job and I hope these kids will be integrated as soon as possible and can begin their American dream."

Louisville is one of four stops for the World Affairs Council. They'll also visit English Second Language schools in Washington D.C., Los Angeles and San Diego.

Newcomer currently serves more than 500 ESL kids.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.