LMPD arrests third 15-year-old suspect in fatal shooting in the - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD arrests third 15-year-old suspect in fatal shooting in the Highlands

Posted: Updated:
Jason Spencer (Photo provided by family) Jason Spencer (Photo provided by family)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A third teenager is in custody in connection with a robbery in which a man was shot and killed in the Highlands on Sunday night.

Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed. LMPD said Spencer exchanged gunfire with two suspects.

A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody earlier this week, and two other 15-year-old boys were arrested Thursday.

Neither suspect has been publicly identified, as juvenile records are sealed.

