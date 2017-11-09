UPDATE: LMPD arrests fourth suspect, a 13-year-old, in fatal sho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: LMPD arrests fourth suspect, a 13-year-old, in fatal shooting in the Highlands

Posted: Updated:
Jason Spencer (Photo provided by family) Jason Spencer (Photo provided by family)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth teenager is in custody and charged with murder in connection with a robbery in which a man was shot and killed in the Highlands last Sunday night. 

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Saturday, and is charged with murder, robbery, and auto theft by unlawful taking.

Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed. LMPD said Spencer exchanged gunfire with two suspects.

Three 15-year-old boys were arrested earlier this week in connection with the murder. 

None of the suspects have been publicly identified, as juvenile records are sealed.

