5-year-old boy gets special delivery from UPS driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dream comes true for a little boy obsessed with UPS trucks.

Five-year-old James Walker gets excited when driver Kellie Martin drops in on his street in Forest City, North Carolina. He likes to jump into her truck and help with the packages.

When Martin found out Walker wants to be just like her, she entered him into a UPS contest to win a pint-sized version of the big brown truck -- and he got it.

Martin remembers the boy's elated reaction. 

"When he saw his truck, he just jumped up and down and he said, 'You've got my UPS truck! You've got my UPS truck!' Of course he jumped right into my truck and wanted to unload it immediately."

Even though Walker now has his own little truck, he still gets excited to see the big one.

