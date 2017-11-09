Authorities identify suspects wanted in New Albany man's 'execution-style' murder

The shooting was reported about 1 p.m. near South 40th Street and Elliott Avenue.More >>
The shooting was reported about 1 p.m. near South 40th Street and Elliott Avenue.More >>
A man charged with murder and robbery in the death of a 70-year-old woman found inside a Kentucky church has pleaded guilty.More >>
A man charged with murder and robbery in the death of a 70-year-old woman found inside a Kentucky church has pleaded guilty.More >>
James Allen Eadens was arrested last week and charged with drug possession.More >>
James Allen Eadens was arrested last week and charged with drug possession.More >>
Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.More >>
Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.More >>
Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.More >>
Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.More >>
Officials say the bond on all the charges against Tony White Jr. totaled more than $100,000.More >>
Officials say the bond on all the charges against Tony White Jr. totaled more than $100,000.More >>
Authorities say four people are in custody after two 16-year-old girls were found shot to death in Winchester, Kentucky.More >>
Authorities say four people are in custody after two 16-year-old girls were found shot to death in Winchester, Kentucky.More >>
Police say 54-year-old Kevin Wharton Jr. was intoxicated when he drove over the center line in the road and hit another vehicle head-on.More >>
Police say 54-year-old Kevin Wharton Jr. was intoxicated when he drove over the center line in the road and hit another vehicle head-on.More >>