Authorities identify suspects wanted in New Albany man's 'execution-style' murder

Eddie "Bernard" Hamilton, 33, was found shot to death outside a gas station in New Albany on Nov. 5, 2017. Photo from family members via Christopher 2X.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Michael Baines III and 27-year-old Robert L. Sheckles Jr. in connection with a murder in New Albany on Nov. 5, 2017.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said investigators have been working nonstop since the victim, 33-year-old Eddie "Bernard" Hamilton, was found shot to death outside a Marathon gas station on Charlestown Road near Slate Run Road

Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson says arrest warrants were issued for two suspects early Thursday afternoon. The suspects were identified as 26-year-old Michael Baines III and 27-year-old Robert L. Sheckles Jr. Both men are Jeffersonville residents and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Henderson says witnesses are still being interviewed, but investigators believe the victim knew his attackers. Henderson says Hamilton was shot execution-style. He did not say how many times Hamilton was shot, but said there were several gunshots.

According to Henderson, police do not yet have a motive for the shooting. He says investigators believe it started at Mac's Hideaway, a bar not far from the gas station.

"There was a confrontation, and eventually there was a foot pursuit where the victim ended up," Henderson said.

Henderson says the two men could serve 45 to 60 years in prison if convicted.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

In the video, two people can be seen coming up to a car before a chase begins. A spark is visible when the shot was fired.

Police ask anyone who thinks they may have information on the suspects to call the New Albany crime tipline at 812-948-NAPD.

