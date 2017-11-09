Pitino lawyer: Coach did not know about payments to recruits or - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pitino lawyer: Coach did not know about payments to recruits or their families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino denies he had any knowledge of any payments to recruits or their families. 

In an unsealed indictment in the federal bribery case, Pitino allegedly "agreed" to call Adidas executive Jim Gatto to request that money be sent to the family of Brian Bowen.

Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, released a statement saying that the claims that the coach was aware of or participated in any payments to recruits is "false, misleading and defamatory."

Pence discredits a statement by sports agent Christian Dawkins about "Coach-2," which is now widely reported to be Pitino.  Dawkins said in a conversation obtained by an FBI wiretap that "Coach-2" was asked to call Adidas executive Jim Gatto and "request that (Adidas) provide the money requested by the family of the student athlete, which Coach-2 agreed to do."

A previous FBI complaint had stated that Dawkins asked Pitino to call Gatto and ask for the money to be sent to Bowen's family, but the unsealed indictment now says that Pitino "agreed" to do so.

Pence calls the statement from Dawkins "wholly uncorroborated, inconsistent with other proof and, more importantly, false."

He adds that Coach Pitino stands by his previous statement: He has never allowed or known of any payments to any his recruits or their families during his entire college coaching career at Boston University, Providence, the University of Kentucky, and the University of Louisville."

Here is the entire statement from Pitino's lawyer: 

