Pitino lawyer: Coach did not know about payments to recruits or their families

Lt. Jimmy Harper says he begged Louisville Metro Council members to get an outside agency to look into claims of rape.

Lt. Jimmy Harper says he begged Louisville Metro Council members to get an outside agency to look into claims of rape.

A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.

A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.

A popular Kentucky motocross racer died while practicing in Louisiana, but Bullitt County is where he called home and spent most of his time.

A popular Kentucky motocross racer died while practicing in Louisiana, but Bullitt County is where he called home and spent most of his time.

In the wake of its failed $95 million school referendum, the West Clark Community School board unanimously approved a motion Thursday night for Silver Creek to secede from the district.

In the wake of its failed $95 million school referendum, the West Clark Community School board unanimously approved a motion Thursday night for Silver Creek to secede from the district.

Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.

Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

This isn't the way Rick Pitino's career was supposed to end at Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino denies he had any knowledge of any payments to recruits or their families.

In an unsealed indictment in the federal bribery case, Pitino allegedly "agreed" to call Adidas executive Jim Gatto to request that money be sent to the family of Brian Bowen.

Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, released a statement saying that the claims that the coach was aware of or participated in any payments to recruits is "false, misleading and defamatory."

Pence discredits a statement by sports agent Christian Dawkins about "Coach-2," which is now widely reported to be Pitino. Dawkins said in a conversation obtained by an FBI wiretap that "Coach-2" was asked to call Adidas executive Jim Gatto and "request that (Adidas) provide the money requested by the family of the student athlete, which Coach-2 agreed to do."

A previous FBI complaint had stated that Dawkins asked Pitino to call Gatto and ask for the money to be sent to Bowen's family, but the unsealed indictment now says that Pitino "agreed" to do so.

Pence calls the statement from Dawkins "wholly uncorroborated, inconsistent with other proof and, more importantly, false."

He adds that Coach Pitino stands by his previous statement: He has never allowed or known of any payments to any his recruits or their families during his entire college coaching career at Boston University, Providence, the University of Kentucky, and the University of Louisville."

Here is the entire statement from Pitino's lawyer:

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.