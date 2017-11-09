Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Thursday Edition

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford sat down for a special Thursday edition of Sports Page Live this week.

Thursday's chat featured sneak previews of interviews with former U of L athletics director Tom Jurich as well as a snippet of an exclusive interview with interim head basketball coach David Padgett.

The possibility of a new soccer stadium in Louisville was also discussed, and of course your comments and questions.

Click on the video player above to watch the replay in its entirety.

Sports Page Live will return at its regular time at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Hope to see you there!

