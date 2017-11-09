New Radcliff veterans center dedicated to African-American maste - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Radcliff veterans center dedicated to African-American master diver who 'never quit'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new veterans center in Radcliff was dedicated to the U.S. Navy's first-ever African-American master diver Thursday.

Master Chief Carl M. Brashear grew up in Hardin County. He joined the Navy in 1948 shortly after it desegregated. Overcoming poverty, racism and only a seventh grade education, he went on to become the Navy's first-ever African American master diver.

On Thursday, state officials, family and friends were all in Radcliff for the ceremony dedicating the center in his honor.

"My father had plenty opportunities to quit ... but you don't quit," said Chief Warrant Officer Phillip Brashear, Carl Brashear's son. "And that's why we are remembering him today. That's why this place is honoring his legacy, because he never quit. And for the veterans that come through here, you can't help but understand that if he didn't quit, you don't quit. This place is going to take care of you."

Brashear died of respiratory and heart failure back in 2006.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.