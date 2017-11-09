Pleasure Ridge Park High School teacher dies giving birth to twi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pleasure Ridge Park High School teacher dies giving birth to twins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pleasure Ridge High School is mourning the death of a well known English teacher who died giving birth to twin girls. 

Amanda Williams was also the wife of PRP head football coach Tommy Williams and the mother to a young daughter.

Principal Kim Salyer called Williams, a "teacher, coach, leader and mentor to so many of our students and a mother to our football players."

Salyer says Williams had been on bed rest for a few weeks, but her death was very unexpected. 

Salyer got the news on Tuesday and shared it with her staff and students. Grief counselors were brought in on Thursday and will be there Friday, if needed.

Williams was a 2002 graduate of PRP and had worked at the school since 2008. Funeral arrangements are still being made.

PRP's football team is scheduled to play St. X on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

