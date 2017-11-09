Louisville car dealership surprises Navy veteran with Toyota Cam - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville car dealership surprises Navy veteran with Toyota Camry

The Oxmoor Auto Group donated a refurbished Toyota Camry to a veteran and his family on Nov. 9, 2017. The Oxmoor Auto Group donated a refurbished Toyota Camry to a veteran and his family on Nov. 9, 2017.
Navy vet Brian Malone checks out the Toyota Camry donated to his family by the Oxmoor Auto Group. Navy vet Brian Malone checks out the Toyota Camry donated to his family by the Oxmoor Auto Group.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Navy veteran and his family were surprised Monday with a generous donation from the Oxmoor Auto Group.

On Thursday the Malone family received the keys to a newly refurbished Toyota Camry. 

The car was donated by the Oxmoor Auto Group for the Progressive Insurance "Keys to Progress" program.

Brian Malone joined the Navy in 1980. His son, Jacob Malone, has autism and suffers from low muscle tone.

"It's gonna help out, he's got surgeries coming up," Malone said. "It'll make it easier to get him in and out, especially when the weather gets bad."

This month, more than 100 veterans and their families will get newly re-furbished cars as part of of the "Key's to Progress" event.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

