U of L receives $6.7 million grant to become a center of superfund research

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are fewer than two dozen superfund research centers across the country, and now the University of Louisville will be one of them. 

The University has received a $6.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to become one of the centers.

Superfund areas are places the government has determined have been contaminated by hazardous waste. There is one superfund area in Louisville near the Rubbertown industrial area along Lees Lane. There is another one near Louisville in Bullitt County.

As a superfund research center, U of L will study the impact hazard waste has on people's health.

"It's not fully known and it needs to be known, because obviously there are steps we could take to help improve the health of citizens in our community," said Brian Malone, a Navy veteran.

Interim President Greg Postel says this project at U of L has been in the works for 20 years.

