GIRAFFE ALERT: Could April the giraffe be expecting another baby?

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WDRB) -- The internet's most famous giraffe could be expecting again!

The owner of the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York won't confirm or deny whether April the giraffe is expecting again. But last month, zoo officials did hint that love was in the air for April and her mate Oliver.

Last spring, the world was captivated and watching, as April had her first baby. Millions watched a live stream for more than two months. She finally went into labor in April and gave birth to "Tajiri."

Now, April has been cleared for another pregnancy.

The park is continues to capitalize on the attention. They unveiled a new line of April the Giraffe merchandise earlier this month for what they call #AprilsViewCrew.

And the "Giraffe Cam" continues to live stream April, Oliver and their not-so-little baby 7 days a week during limited hours. To get your fix, check out AprilTheGiraffe.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.