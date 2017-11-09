Fort Knox breaks ground on new $58 million Ireland Army Health C - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fort Knox breaks ground on new $58 million Ireland Army Health Clinic

Posted: Updated:

FT. KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ireland Army Hospital was a place where babies were born, lives were saved and soldiers recovered. Over time, the hospital downsized to a clinic, and it became the Army’s oldest medical treatment facility.

It was built in 1957, but on Thursday, Fort Knox broke ground on a new $58 million ,101,000-square-foot health clinic.

The facility will keep the same name, The Ireland Army Health Clinic, named after Merritte Weber Ireland, who was the Army’s 23red surgeon general and held the position for 13 years. He served in the Spanish American War and World War I but died in 1952 at the age of 85.

He's known for rebuilding Walter Reed Army Hospital, helping to form the Army Dental and Veterinarian Schools and was the first to bring civilian medical interns into Army hospitals.

The new clinic will open in the winter of 2020.

