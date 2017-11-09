LACETT | Lou City makes field all grass for Monday’s USL Cup Final

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City players aren't the only ones getting ready for Monday's USL Cup final against Swope Park.

For the last two days,grounds crew workers have been putting in long hours at Louisville Slugger Field, trying to get the field to look its best

Per a USL requirement the team removed the turf from part of the baseball infield and replaced it with 19 thousand square feet of Bermuda sod. The process cost around 85 thousand dollars but Executive Vice President Brad Estes says it is definitely worth it.

“You have a very white knuckled meeting with the board where you talk about the cost but it was an easy decision,” said Estes. “Our fans have deserved this.”

Louisville City is expecting a sellout for Monday’s game which gets started at 9pm. They’re hopeful they could challenge the all-time attendance record at Louisville Slugger Field of better than 14-thousand fans.

