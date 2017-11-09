Winner of 'Golden Ticket' to gain special access to Kentucky Der - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Winner of 'Golden Ticket' to gain special access to Kentucky Derby Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation is giving away a "Golden Ticket" for the 2018 festival, according to a news release.

The so-called "Golden Ticket" is a reference to the book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," by Roald Dahl, which inspired two films. In the book, the winners of the golden tickets are given special access to the mythical and magical chocolate factory run by eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka.

In this case, Kentucky Derby Festival organizers say the Golden Ticket will give one lucky winner (and a guest) special access to the festival.

"The Golden Ticket includes a Derby Festival package valued at $3,553," the news release states. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to attend many of the Festival's most-anticipated (and often sold-out) events."

Only 500 raffle tickets will be sold at $50 apiece, with only one winner picked, according to the release.

Proceeds for the raffle will benefit the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.

According to the news release, the Golden Ticket package will include:

  • Two Grandstand Box tickets to the 2018 Kentucky Oaks on May 4, 2018.
  • A hot air balloon ride for two people during the U.S. Bank Great BalloonFest.
  • Two tickets to The Fillies Derby Ball.
  • Two tickets to the They're Off! Luncheon.
  • Two VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville.
  • Two tickets to the Great Steamboat Race on the Belle of Louisville.
  • Two tickets to the Kentucky Proud WineFest.
  • Two VIP viewing seats at the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade.
  • Two tickets to The Children's Tea with the Derby Festival Princesses.
  • Two signed 2018 KDF Official Posters.
  • $100 gift card for Official KDF Merchandise.
  • Two complete sets of 2018 Pegasus Pins -- including a Gold Pin.
  • Two memberships to KDF's Thorobred VIP program in 2019.

Raffle tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Derby Festival office at 1001 S. Third Street in Louisville, by calling (502) 584-FEST, or by CLICKING HERE.

The winner will be drawn at the Macy's Derby Festival Spring Fashion Show at Horseshoe Southern Indiana in March.

