Winner of 'Golden Ticket' to gain special access to Kentucky Derby Festival

Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

UPDATE: Woman shot in the foot outside Kroger on Breckenridge Lane

Lt. Jimmy Harper says he begged Louisville Metro Council members to get an outside agency to look into claims of rape.

LMPD officer breaks down over sex abuse scandal during newly released deposition

A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.

A popular Kentucky motocross racer died while practicing in Louisiana, but Bullitt County is where he called home and spent most of his time.

In the wake of its failed $95 million school referendum, the West Clark Community School board unanimously approved a motion Thursday night for Silver Creek to secede from the district.

West Clark school board unanimously approves motion for Silver Creek to secede from district

Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.

LMPD arrests third 15-year-old suspect in fatal shooting in the Highlands

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

Amanda Williams was the wife of PRP head football coach Tommy Williams.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation is giving away a "Golden Ticket" for the 2018 festival, according to a news release.

The so-called "Golden Ticket" is a reference to the book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," by Roald Dahl, which inspired two films. In the book, the winners of the golden tickets are given special access to the mythical and magical chocolate factory run by eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka.

In this case, Kentucky Derby Festival organizers say the Golden Ticket will give one lucky winner (and a guest) special access to the festival.

"The Golden Ticket includes a Derby Festival package valued at $3,553," the news release states. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to attend many of the Festival's most-anticipated (and often sold-out) events."

Only 500 raffle tickets will be sold at $50 apiece, with only one winner picked, according to the release.

Proceeds for the raffle will benefit the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.

According to the news release, the Golden Ticket package will include:

Two Grandstand Box tickets to the 2018 Kentucky Oaks on May 4, 2018.

A hot air balloon ride for two people during the U.S. Bank Great BalloonFest.

Two tickets to The Fillies Derby Ball.

Two tickets to the They're Off! Luncheon.

Two VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville.

Two tickets to the Great Steamboat Race on the Belle of Louisville.

Two tickets to the Kentucky Proud WineFest.

Two VIP viewing seats at the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade.

Two tickets to The Children's Tea with the Derby Festival Princesses.

Two signed 2018 KDF Official Posters.

$100 gift card for Official KDF Merchandise.

Two complete sets of 2018 Pegasus Pins -- including a Gold Pin.

Two memberships to KDF's Thorobred VIP program in 2019.

Raffle tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Derby Festival office at 1001 S. Third Street in Louisville, by calling (502) 584-FEST, or by CLICKING HERE.

The winner will be drawn at the Macy's Derby Festival Spring Fashion Show at Horseshoe Southern Indiana in March.

