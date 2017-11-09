Man accused of stealing widow's purse while she mourned at an Elizabethtown cemetery

Lt. Jimmy Harper says he begged Louisville Metro Council members to get an outside agency to look into claims of rape.

Lt. Jimmy Harper says he begged Louisville Metro Council members to get an outside agency to look into claims of rape.

A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.

A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.

A popular Kentucky motocross racer died while practicing in Louisiana, but Bullitt County is where he called home and spent most of his time.

A popular Kentucky motocross racer died while practicing in Louisiana, but Bullitt County is where he called home and spent most of his time.

In the wake of its failed $95 million school referendum, the West Clark Community School board unanimously approved a motion Thursday night for Silver Creek to secede from the district.

In the wake of its failed $95 million school referendum, the West Clark Community School board unanimously approved a motion Thursday night for Silver Creek to secede from the district.

Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.

Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – Elizabethtown Police officers are searching for a man they said stole a woman’s purse while she was grieving at her late husband’s grave site.

Officer John Thomas said the woman was at the Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Oct. 22. When she returned to her car, she noticed her purse was gone.

“She’s already grieving, and we talked to her daughter, and she said she’s very much still grieving over the loss of her husband," Thomas said. "And to be targeted by this individual while she’s in a very vulnerable state like that, it’s hard to describe just how low a crime this is. It’s reprehensible. There’s no other word for it.”

Thomas said the suspect used the woman’s debit card at three ATM machines to withdraw "a lot" of money from her account. Officers requested the surveillance pictures from the bank and released them on Thursday.

The man’s face is partly covered in the pictures. Officers believe he knew he might get caught on camera withdrawing money with a stolen card. The suspect was also driving a black Hyundai Sonata with stolen license plates out of Louisville, Thomas said.

“It’s very likely he’s probably removed that license plate by now,” he said. “...he was aware he was going to be captured by surveillance.”

The police department has a very clear message to the man in the surveillance pictures:

“If you have any sense of honor, any sense of shame or decency whatsoever, turn yourself in, and make this right,” Thomas said.

If you recognize the man in the security camera pictures, call Elizabethown Police at (270)-765-4125.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.