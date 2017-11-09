Man accused of stealing widow's purse while she mourned at an Elizabethtown cemetery

Amanda Williams was the wife of PRP head football coach Tommy Williams.More >>
Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.More >>
Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.More >>
In the wake of its failed $95 million school referendum, the West Clark Community School board unanimously approved a motion Thursday night for Silver Creek to secede from the district.More >>
A popular Kentucky motocross racer died while practicing in Louisiana, but Bullitt County is where he called home and spent most of his time.More >>
A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.More >>
Lt. Jimmy Harper says he begged Louisville Metro Council members to get an outside agency to look into claims of rape.More >>
Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.More >>
