West Clark school board unanimously approves motion for Silver Creek to secede from district

West Clark school board unanimously approves motion for Silver Creek to secede from district

Silver Creek High School Silver Creek High School

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- In the wake of its failed $95 million school referendum, the West Clark Community School board unanimously approved a motion Thursday night for Silver Creek to secede from the district.

The district has long sought the money to improve several schools in Clark County, most notably Silver Creek. A $95 million referendum failed at the polls Tuesday night, with nearly 70 percent of voters voting "no." More than $80 million of that money was to be used at Silver Creek.

A board member said Thursday this secession was "plan B" after the referendum failed. Under this proposal, Silver Creek would be its own school corporation. Borden and Henryville would remain with West Clark.

But, this is just the beginning of the process. The state must first approve it, so the board's next step is to appoint a local committee. They will do studies, hold public hearings and make recommendations for the district moving forward. That could take up to a year.

