Suspect charged with murder after man found shot and killed in B - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect charged with murder after man found shot and killed in Breckenridge County

Posted: Updated:
Farand Skinner III Farand Skinner III

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 39-year-old Irvington, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

Farand Skinner III, 50, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers after they found Paul Harrison, 39, dead at a home on South Highway 333 in Breckenridge County.

Harrison died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Skinner is being held at the Breckenridge County Detention Center. KSP continues to investigate the case.

