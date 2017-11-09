Rescue dogs trained as service dogs become lifeline for wounded heroes

Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

UPDATE: Woman shot in the foot outside Kroger on Breckenridge Lane

UPDATE: Woman shot in the foot outside Kroger on Breckenridge Lane

Lt. Jimmy Harper says he begged Louisville Metro Council members to get an outside agency to look into claims of rape.

Lt. Jimmy Harper says he begged Louisville Metro Council members to get an outside agency to look into claims of rape.

A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.

A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.

A popular Kentucky motocross racer died while practicing in Louisiana, but Bullitt County is where he called home and spent most of his time.

A popular Kentucky motocross racer died while practicing in Louisiana, but Bullitt County is where he called home and spent most of his time.

In the wake of its failed $95 million school referendum, the West Clark Community School board unanimously approved a motion Thursday night for Silver Creek to secede from the district.

In the wake of its failed $95 million school referendum, the West Clark Community School board unanimously approved a motion Thursday night for Silver Creek to secede from the district.

Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.

Jason Spencer, 30, was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue when he was killed.

LMPD arrests third 15-year-old suspect in fatal shooting in the Highlands

LMPD arrests third 15-year-old suspect in fatal shooting in the Highlands

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's said that dogs are man's best friend. But for wounded heroes, their service dogs become a lifeline to help them get reacclimated into society.

“This dog has done more for me than any counselor, any medicine,” said Thomas Rierdon, who was a medic in the Marine Corps and served in the first Gulf War.

His service dog, Duddy, changed his life after some hard times.

“I've seen some pretty nasty things," Rierdon said. "Lost four guys on a helicopter crash. So I have PTSD really bad."

Rierdon said it consumed his life for years.

“The ability for me to go out to my son's soccer games or my daughter's dance recitals, that's what he helps me do," Rierdon said. "Before, I stayed home. I didn't go any of these places. I didn't go to family functions."

Rierdon is just one of many wounded heroes who gained a new sense of freedom with a service dog. And it's thanks to the non-profit "Dogs Helping Heroes."

“It's amazing to watch these heroes just go from being really reclusive to coming out of their shell,” said David Benson, Executive Director of Dogs Helping Heroes.

The fundraiser for the organization at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery was to raise money to train 20 more rescue dogs to become service dogs in 2018. Benson said these dogs give veterans, first responders and Gold Star families a second chance at truly living.

“Being in a public place like this tonight, these heroes would not be here without their service dogs," Benson said. "Period. End of story."

Rierdon still remembers the day he received Duddy.

“Absolutely," he said. "I cried like a baby."

Since then, the two have been a team, helping with everything from emotional to physical needs.

“He can help me up off the ground," Rierdon said. "He can help me up and down steps. He picks things up for me."

And their bond continues to grow stronger every year.

“Every day, he helps liberate a little bit more and a little bit more and a little bit more,” Rierdon said.

Since 2013, Dogs Helping Heroes has trained and placed 17 service dogs with a wounded hero. If you are a wounded hero and would like to apply for a service dog or to volunteer or make a donation click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.