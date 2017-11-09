Protesters want Metro Councilman to resign amid sexual harassment claims

Lt. Jimmy Harper says he begged Louisville Metro Council members to get an outside agency to look into claims of rape.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds gathered outside city hall Thursday night to protest Metro Councilman Dan Johnson and call on him to step down.

The event was inspired by the "Me Too" social media campaign, where victims of sexual harassment share their stories and speak up. Organizer Hallie Dizdarevic said Johnson needs to leave office immediately.

“If we can’t protect women in our legislative bodies, what chance do the rest of us stand?” Dizdarevic said.

Johnson is accused of violating an agreement he made with a special charging committee. Several council members said he broke a rule where he cannot be in City Hall more than 20 minutes before or after a meeting.

A three-member panel was formed to investigate, but one person was never officially appointed. So the charging committee met Thursday afternoon to place Councilman Rick Blackwell on the special panel.

Councilwoman Jessica Green is frustrated with how long it has taken to form the panel and move forward with the process. Green, a co-chair of the charging committee, said they were waiting on legal guidance from the county attorney on how to proceed.

"There have been issues in my opinion the entire time,” Green said. “Rules have changed, throughout the entire time, and with me not necessarily feeling comfortable about what authority was sited."

In an interview with WDRB News after the agreement was reached, Johnson said he will not resign and touching the backside of Green and revealing his behind to an aide of Councilwoman Angela Leet was accidental.

A meeting is scheduled for Monday to review if Johnson violated the terms of the agreement.

