Protesters want Metro Councilman to resign amid sexual harassmen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Protesters want Metro Councilman to resign amid sexual harassment claims

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds gathered outside city hall Thursday night to protest Metro Councilman Dan Johnson and call on him to step down.

The event was inspired by the "Me Too" social media campaign, where victims of sexual harassment share their stories and speak up. Organizer Hallie Dizdarevic said Johnson needs to leave office immediately.

“If we can’t protect women in our legislative bodies, what chance do the rest of us stand?” Dizdarevic said.

Johnson is accused of violating an agreement he made with a special charging committee. Several council members said he broke a rule where he cannot be in City Hall more than 20 minutes before or after a meeting. 

A three-member panel was formed to investigate, but one person was never officially appointed. So the charging committee met Thursday afternoon to place Councilman Rick Blackwell on the special panel.

Councilwoman Jessica Green is frustrated with how long it has taken to form the panel and move forward with the process. Green, a co-chair of the charging committee, said they were waiting on legal guidance from the county attorney on how to proceed.

"There have been issues in my opinion the entire time,” Green said. “Rules have changed, throughout the entire time, and with me not necessarily feeling comfortable about what authority was sited."

In an interview with WDRB News after the agreement was reached, Johnson said he will not resign and touching the backside of Green and revealing his behind to an aide of Councilwoman Angela Leet was accidental.

A meeting is scheduled for Monday to review if Johnson violated the terms of the agreement.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.