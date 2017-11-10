VIDEO | UofL's Padgett looks ahead to Cardinals' season opener t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | UofL's Padgett looks ahead to Cardinals' season opener this Sunday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Interim Men's Basketball Coach David Padgett talked to reporters Friday ahead of the Cards' first regular season game. 

The Cardinals take on the George Mason Patriots this Sunday at the KFC Yum Center. 

During Friday's news conference, Padgett says he is now getting nervous for the right reasons. He says it's no longer about whether or not he can do the job -- it's about winning and losing. 

As for the younger team members, Padgett says they're coming along. He says they understand if they don’t play, it means it’s a sign they have work to do. 

His rotation will be dictated by how ready players are ready to play. He did confirm that Ryan McMahon will not play in Sunday's season opener. 

Click on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety.

Tipoff for Sunday's game is 2:06 p.m. 

