Former Ky. House Speaker Jeff Hoover hospitalized days after resigning from leadership post

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s former Republican House speaker has been hospitalized days after resigning his leadership position amid sexual harassment allegations.

A family member says Jeff Hoover had a heart-related issue and has asked for privacy until they issue a further statement.

Speaker Pro Tempore David Osbourne released a statement. “A member of Rep. Jeff Hoover’s family has confirmed that he was admitted to a hospital for testing due to a heart related issue. At this time, his family requests that their privacy is respected until further information is available.”

Sunday, Hoover, 57, acknowledged he was one of four lawmakers who settled a sexual harassment allegation outside of court with a member of the House Republican Caucus’ staff. Hoover denied the harassment allegation. He said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages.

While Hoover resigned his leadership position, he remains in the legislature. House GOP leaders have hired a Louisville law firm to investigate the matter.

Hoover was elected speaker in January, the first Republican to have the job in nearly 100 years. He has been in the legislature for 20 years.

House Democratic leader Rocky Adkins released a statement wishing Hoover a speedy recovery. "We may disagree from time to time, but on matters like this, I think of Jeff and my fellow legislators as family.  The other members of the House Democratic caucus and I wish him a speedy recovery and are praying for his good health.   We look forward to seeing him again soon in the Capitol."

Hoover’s father, Welby Hoover, died in 1986 shortly after being elected to the House of Representatives. Welby Hoover died before he could take office. Hoover’s mother, Mae Hoover, won the special election to replace her husband in the legislature and served one term.

Last year, Hoover told The Associated Press that he had been diagnosed with diabetes like his father.

“It is something I am concerned about, something I try to watch,” Hoover said at the time.

