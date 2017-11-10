Former Ky. House Speaker Jeff Hoover hospitalized days after resigning from leadership post

It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.

The frustration showed on the face of De'Ron Davis after Indiana was routed by Indiana State in its season opener. (Jamie Owens photo)

Paoli teachers offered incentives to leave early in attempt to reduce payroll by nearly $1 million

The silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long, until this year.

Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.

Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s former Republican House speaker has been hospitalized days after resigning his leadership position amid sexual harassment allegations.

A family member says Jeff Hoover had a heart-related issue and has asked for privacy until they issue a further statement.

Speaker Pro Tempore David Osbourne released a statement. “A member of Rep. Jeff Hoover’s family has confirmed that he was admitted to a hospital for testing due to a heart related issue. At this time, his family requests that their privacy is respected until further information is available.”

Sunday, Hoover, 57, acknowledged he was one of four lawmakers who settled a sexual harassment allegation outside of court with a member of the House Republican Caucus’ staff. Hoover denied the harassment allegation. He said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages.

While Hoover resigned his leadership position, he remains in the legislature. House GOP leaders have hired a Louisville law firm to investigate the matter.

Hoover was elected speaker in January, the first Republican to have the job in nearly 100 years. He has been in the legislature for 20 years.

House Democratic leader Rocky Adkins released a statement wishing Hoover a speedy recovery. "We may disagree from time to time, but on matters like this, I think of Jeff and my fellow legislators as family. The other members of the House Democratic caucus and I wish him a speedy recovery and are praying for his good health. We look forward to seeing him again soon in the Capitol."

Hoover’s father, Welby Hoover, died in 1986 shortly after being elected to the House of Representatives. Welby Hoover died before he could take office. Hoover’s mother, Mae Hoover, won the special election to replace her husband in the legislature and served one term.

Last year, Hoover told The Associated Press that he had been diagnosed with diabetes like his father.

“It is something I am concerned about, something I try to watch,” Hoover said at the time.

