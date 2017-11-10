Medical professionals want Indiana to raise legal age to buy tob - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Medical professionals want Indiana to raise legal age to buy tobacco

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some health professionals in Indiana want the state to raise the legal age to buy tobacco to 21.

Doctor Paul Halverson, a dean at IUPUI, says he believes raising the age limit would reduce the amount of young people who start smoking by 25 percent. He says it would reduce the supply chain to kids under 18. 

The state health department says about 3,700 Indiana kids become daily smokers each year, costing taxpayers billions of dollars.

"For every pack of cigarettes sold in Indiana, we spend $15.90 both in medical costs and in lost productivity," Halverson said. "We know if we can reduce addiction in teenagers, we might have the opportunity to reduce overall addiction into more serious issues like the opioids."

So far, five states and 270 cities across the nation have adopted the Tobacco 21 law.

