Dine out on Wednesday and help the House of Ruth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Just go out to eat on Wednesday and you can help a great cause.

On November 15, 2017, when you eat at participating restaurants, 25% of your check will be donated to House of Ruth to support those with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

House of Ruth is made up of 11 full-time and 6 part-time staff, a volunteer Board of Directors, and about 125 volunteers who work to strengthen the lives for those with or affected by HIV/AIDS in the Louisville area. About 600 people each year, including more than 150 children, receive help.

House of Ruth also provides financial assistance for TARC tickets, rental security deposits, moving expenses, and uniforms and supplies needed for work and school. House of Ruth offers individualized case management, crisis intervention, educational workshops, social gatherings, and children's activities.

Click here for the list of participating restaurants. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

