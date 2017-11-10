Consumer group says Target selling fidget spinners tainted with lead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Target is selling fidget spinners with levels of lead unsafe for children according to a new report by a consumer advocacy group.

A study conducted by consumer advocacy group U.S. PIRG found that Target is selling two types of fidget spinners that contain as much as 330 times the acceptable amount of lead for young children.

The spinners in questions include the "Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Brass" and the "Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Metal."

Target officials say stores will continue to sell the products and argue they don't have to follow the acceptable limit because the gadgets are not toys intended for children.

The group says the product should be recalled because the fidget spinners are available in the toy aisle.

