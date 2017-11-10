Target removes some fidget spinners tainted with lead from store - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Target removes some fidget spinners tainted with lead from store shelves

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Target voluntarily removing some brands of fidget spinners from store shelves because of unsafe lead levels.

A study conducted by consumer advocacy group U.S. PIRG found that Target had been selling two types of fidget spinners that contain as much as 330 times the acceptable amount of lead for young children.

The spinners in questions include the "Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Brass" and the "Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Metal."

Target officials issued a statement following the study that says they are voluntarily removing the projects. “While these two products comply with all CPSC guidelines for fidget spinners, based on the concerns raised, we’re removing them from our assortment. Additionally, we’re working closely with our vendors to ensure all of the fidget spinners carried at Target meet the CPSC’s guidelines for children’s products.” 

The group says the product should be recalled because the fidget spinners are available in the toy aisle.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.