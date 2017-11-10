Target removes some fidget spinners tainted with lead from store shelves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Target voluntarily removing some brands of fidget spinners from store shelves because of unsafe lead levels.

A study conducted by consumer advocacy group U.S. PIRG found that Target had been selling two types of fidget spinners that contain as much as 330 times the acceptable amount of lead for young children.

The spinners in questions include the "Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Brass" and the "Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Metal."

Target officials issued a statement following the study that says they are voluntarily removing the projects. “While these two products comply with all CPSC guidelines for fidget spinners, based on the concerns raised, we’re removing them from our assortment. Additionally, we’re working closely with our vendors to ensure all of the fidget spinners carried at Target meet the CPSC’s guidelines for children’s products.”

The group says the product should be recalled because the fidget spinners are available in the toy aisle.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.