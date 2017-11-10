Police: Suspect's overwhelming gas shuts down interrogation - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police: Suspect's overwhelming gas shuts down interrogation

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Kansas City Star Courtesy Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.

A detective reported that when asked for his address, 24-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering."

The Kansas City Star reports that Sykes "continued to be flatulent" and the detective was forced to quickly end the interview.

Sykes appeared in court Monday, charged with being a felon in possession of three firearms and possession with intent to sell cocaine. The charges stem from police traffic stops this month and in September in Kansas City, Missouri.

The federal public defender's office hasn't responded to an Associated Press email seeking comment Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

