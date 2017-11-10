Ky. House GOP replaces 3 committee chairmen after sex harassment - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. House GOP replaces 3 committee chairmen after sex harassment allegations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky's House Republican leadership has replaced the chairmen of three legislative committees following sexual harassment allegations.

A news release from four Republican leaders says Rep. Jerry Miller will replace Rep. Brian Linder as chairman of the Public Pension Oversight Board. House leaders say two other chairmen have been replaced by vice chairmen.

Linder was one of four state lawmakers involved in a sexual harassment settlement with a member of the House GOP Caucus' staff. The others are Reps. Jim DeCesare and Michael Meredith. Rep. Phillip Pratt would replace DeCesare as chairman of the Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee and Rep. Rob Rothenburger would replace Meredith as chairman of the Local Government Committee.

Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover was also part of the settlement. He resigned his leadership position Sunday.

