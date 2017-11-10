Police say Louisville man shot victim during home invasion last month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he shot an individual during a home invasion last month.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Brayden Walsh was with three other accomplices when they broke into a residence in the 8700 block of Zachary Circle, just south of the intersection of New Cut Road and Southside Drive, on Monday, Oct. 23, just after 11 p.m.

Police say that while inside the home, Walsh shot and pistol-whipped one person. Three other victims were pistol-whipped and suffered injuries, according to the arrest report.

Police say the shooting victim was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. His current status is not known.

According to the arrest report, witnesses were able to identify Walsh as one of the perpetrators.

Walsh was arrested Thursday afternoon. He's charged with three counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree burglary. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

