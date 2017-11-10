Planned sale of Jewish Hospital, other Louisville facilities delayed until 2018

Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.More >>
Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.More >>
The silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long, until this year.More >>
With fewer teachers, class sizes would also increase.More >>
Amanda Williams was the wife of PRP head football coach Tommy Williams.More >>
Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.More >>
Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.More >>
It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.More >>
KentuckyOne Health is taking longer than expected to sell a money-losing group of Louisville facilities including Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute, according to the nonprofit healthcare provider’s parent company.More >>
The former chief financial officer of the University of Louisville Foundation has filed a lawsuit saying he did not deserve to be fired in July and was unfairly cast as the “fall guy” after the foundation became “embroiled in a political controversy” last year.More >>
Kentucky taxpayers own at least 20 percent of Braidy Industries -- the company that plans to build a $1.3 billion aluminum mill in the Ashland area -- but the state’s share of the company will become “much, much smaller” over time.More >>
Louisville-based Humana’s profits fell 11 percent in the three-month period ended Sept. 30 as the company recognized $124 million in severance pay and other costs associated with cutting an estimated 2,700 jobs.More >>
Humana will lay off about 1,300 employees – less than 3 percent of its nationwide workforce – to help “position the company for long-term sustainable success,” the Louisville-based insurer said in a message to employees on Monday.More >>
The typical Kentucky teacher retires today at age 59 with a pension of $3,043 per month – a payout that is guaranteed by the state for the rest of her life regardless of what happens in the stock market or the broader economy. Here's how much she would need in a 401k-like account to have the same retirement.More >>
Jeffboat, the ship-building plant in Jeffersonville, Ind., will permanently lay off 278 employees over the next five months due to an “industry wide decrease in demand” for the barges made at the shipyard.More >>
Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter blamed the National Football League on Wednesday for the pizza company’s disappointing sales growth in the three-month period ended Sept. 24.More >>
