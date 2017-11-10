Planned sale of Jewish Hospital, other Louisville facilities del - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Planned sale of Jewish Hospital, other Louisville facilities delayed until 2018

Posted: Updated:
KentuckyOne Health owns Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville, shown here in October 2016. KentuckyOne Health owns Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville, shown here in October 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  KentuckyOne Health is taking longer than expected to sell a money-losing group of Louisville facilities including Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute, according to the nonprofit healthcare provider’s parent company.

In its most recent financial report, dated Tuesday, Denver-based Catholic Health Initiatives said the “marketing and sale process” of the Louisville facilities will continue through June 30, 2018, the end of the organization’s fiscal year.

CHI originally said it planned to complete the sale by the end of 2017.

CHI spokesman Michael Romano confirmed that the organization “anticipates closing on a sale” of the Jewish Hospital & St. Mary’s Healthcare properties by June 30. He did not give a reason for the delayed timeline.

KentuckyOne first announced it would sell most of its Louisville assets in May, saying it planned to scale back its footprint and focus on central and eastern Kentucky.

Besides Jewish Hospital and adjacent Frazier Rehab Institute, KentuckyOne is looking to offload Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in south Louisville and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

Also on the sale block are KentuckyOne’s Louisville outpatient centers -- Jewish Medical Centers East, South, Southwest and Northeast – as well as the KentuckyOne Health Medical Group provider practice in Louisville.

Finally, KentuckyOne plans to sell Saint Joseph Martin, a 25-bed critical access facility in eastern Kentucky, and its provider practice in Martin, Ky.

The Jewish Hospital & St. Mary’s Healthcare assets collectively posted operating losses of $20 million on $182 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30, according to CHI’s report dated Tuesday.

The report shows that the losses for those facilities widened in the most recent period from a year earlier, when the facilities lost $17 million on $189 million in revenue.

KentuckyOne and the University of Louisville ended their short-lived partnership earlier this year when the university resumed operating U of L Hospital and the James Graham Brown Cancer Center.

CHI then paid $150 million to the predecessor organization of the Jewish system, the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence, for its 17 percent interest in KentuckyOne Health, giving CHI complete ownership of KentuckyOne.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.