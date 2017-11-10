Volunteers clean up Greenwood Cemetery in west Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers clean up Greenwood Cemetery in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A  cemetery in west Louisville got some much needed attention Friday after years of neglect.

Historic Greenwood Cemetery is the final resting place for thousands of Louisvillians and a number of veterans as well, but it has been in disrepair for years. So a group of local veterans and kids spent Friday morning cleaning it up.

The National Association for Black Veterans of Louisville helped organize the clean-up. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear and his wife even joined the effort.

"It's a dream, it's a dream come true," said Shedrick Jones VI, who's with The National Association For Black Veterans of Louisville.

The veterans group has organized clean up efforts at several cemeteries but Greenwood is a top priority. Jones explained, "Because it has the largest cemetery, and it has the largest number of military veterans that's buried here. Plus, we still have headstones that need to be placed but there's not room to place them here."

The volunteers pulled weeds, clean headstones and picked up trash and debris. Greenwood Cemetery was selected because there are so many veterans buried there, and it's in such bad shape.

"Everyone in this community, dating way back, has somebody, some family member, buried there, including a lot of veterans," said Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown, who is also a veteran. "But it doesn't get the attention.

"So anything that we can draw attention to this part of the community and these veterans, many of whom served at a time and fought for freedom that they enjoy themselves, it's well worth the effort."

Volunteers said they plan to continue to maintain the cemetery grounds on a monthly basis.

Louisville cemetery left in disrepair

