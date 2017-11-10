Mall St. Matthews opens renovated food court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mall Saint Matthews opened its new food court on Friday.
The food court area has been renovated with new tile, lighting, furniture, and store fronts.
The original food court opened in 1989 with 11 restaurants.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 12:15 p.m.
