SURVEY | Ky. Education Department wants feedback on Bible litera - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SURVEY | Ky. Education Department wants feedback on Bible literacy classes

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new state law in Kentucky will allow teaching about the Bible in public schools. 

The Kentucky Department of Education is creating standards for biblical curriculum, so they posted an online survey to ask people statewide for feedback on what to include. 

In 2017, the Kentucky General Assembly passed House Bill 128.  This law directs the state board of education to create standards for an elective social studies course for students in grade 9 or above. 

The courses could include a combination of materials on Hebrew scriptures, the Old and New Testament of the Bible. The focus would be on the historical impact of the Bible, its literary style, content and characters have on society, literature, art, music and public policy. 

Individual schools could decide whether students would be offered the course. 

To take the survey, CLICK HERE.  The KDE will collect survey feedback through December 10. 

