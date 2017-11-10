Jennifer Lawrence foundation pledges nearly $100,000 to help Lou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jennifer Lawrence foundation pledges nearly $100,000 to help Louisville arts scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A foundation created by Louisville native and Hollywood superstar Jennifer Lawrence is pledging nearly $100,000 in new grants to help Louisville's arts scene.

According to a news release, the announcement came during a Fund for the Arts meeting at Churchill Downs. Joy Mangano, inventor of the self-wringing Miracle Mop, and the subject of the film "Joy," starring Lawrence, helped announce the grants.

The grants come from the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund at the Fund for the Arts (JLAF) -- and the new JLAF grant recipients are Actors Theatre of Louisville, Kentucky Shakespeare, Louisville Orchestra and StageOne Family Theatre, according to the news release.

The grants are broken down as follows:

  • Actors Theatre of Louisville: $50,000 for a study for possible building enhancements.
  • Kentucky Shakespeare: $12,000 for a new website.
  • Louisville Orchestra: $25,000 for the new work, "The Greatest: Muhammad Ali."
  • StageOne Family Theatre: $10,000 for the new play, "American Tales -- John Henry, Pecos Bill and Brer Rabbit."

"The entire Lawrence family is proud to help propel Jennifer's hometown forward through supporting our world-class arts and cultural community," said Meredith Lawrence, director of the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund at the Fund for the Arts, according to the news release.

"We are so fortunate to have Jennifer and her family as partners to create more arts for more people in more places across Greater Louisville," said Christen Boone, president and CEO of the Fund for the Arts, according to the news release. "With each investment in our community, she elevates our national brand while supporting transformational arts experience[s] for our students, seniors and every member of our community."

