No ‘big uptick’ in RiverLink transponder use on Ohio River toll bridges

Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.More >>
Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.More >>
Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.More >>
Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.More >>
The silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long, until this year.More >>
The silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long, until this year.More >>
With fewer teachers, class sizes would also increase.More >>
With fewer teachers, class sizes would also increase.More >>
Amanda Williams was the wife of PRP head football coach Tommy Williams.More >>
Amanda Williams was the wife of PRP head football coach Tommy Williams.More >>
Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.More >>
Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.More >>
Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.More >>
Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.More >>
It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.More >>
It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.More >>
The sluggish growth has increased the pressure on RiverLink, a consortium of consultants and advisers overseen by Kentucky and Indiana state governments, to recoup outstanding tolls by mail.More >>
The sluggish growth has increased the pressure on RiverLink, a consortium of consultants and advisers overseen by Kentucky and Indiana state governments, to recoup outstanding tolls by mail.More >>
A study ordered by the Indiana General Assembly concluded last week that a statewide toll system could yield tens of billions of dollars for road projects in the coming decades, helping offsetting a projected drop in fuel tax revenue.More >>
A study ordered by the Indiana General Assembly concluded last week that a statewide toll system could yield tens of billions of dollars for road projects in the coming decades, helping offsetting a projected drop in fuel tax revenue.More >>
A new state-commissioned report evaluated tolls of 4 cents and 63 cents per mile on Indiana’s six interstate highwaysMore >>
A new state-commissioned report evaluated tolls of 4 cents and 63 cents per mile on Indiana’s six interstate highwaysMore >>
Some open government experts say the lack of meetings is troubling, especially because the board is responsible for a project with such a broad impact.More >>
Some open government experts say the lack of meetings is troubling, especially because the board is responsible for a project with such a broad impact.More >>
Toll officials caught the mistake and began applying an automatic $5 credit to those accounts, a spokeswoman said. Nonetheless, she said, the confusion led to a “tremendous uptick” in calls to customer service representatives and “very, very high wait times.”More >>
Toll officials caught the mistake and began applying an automatic $5 credit to those accounts, a spokeswoman said. Nonetheless, she said, the confusion led to a “tremendous uptick” in calls to customer service representatives and “very, very high wait times.”More >>
If the offers are formally approved for three properties Kentucky bought for the Ohio River Bridges Project, the state stands to recoup just $2.425 million of its original $13.5 million investment.More >>
If the offers are formally approved for three properties Kentucky bought for the Ohio River Bridges Project, the state stands to recoup just $2.425 million of its original $13.5 million investment.More >>
Acquired for $1.6 million in 2005, Rosewell is among three properties the state bought under historic preservation deals agreed to by Kentucky, Indiana and the U.S government as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project.More >>
Acquired for $1.6 million in 2005, Rosewell is among three properties the state bought under historic preservation deals agreed to by Kentucky, Indiana and the U.S government as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project.More >>
If your registration is placed on hold, you must pay the full balance to RiverLink before it can be released.More >>
If your registration is placed on hold, you must pay the full balance to RiverLink before it can be released.More >>