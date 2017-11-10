Little Debbie proclaims "One gotta go forever" over four fan favorites

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Little Debbie struck fear into the hearts of snack cake lovers everywhere with four words. "One Gotta Go Forever."

That was the message Thursday on the company Twitter account along with pictures four fan favorites including Christmas Tree Cakes, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Nutty Buddy and Honey Buns.

The message seems clear that one of the longtime lunch box staples is being dropped. By Friday, the hashtag #OneGottaGo was trending, and opinions were flying on social media. So the question is which snack cake will go? Can you choose? No one knows the answer to the mystery.

Little Debbies are made by the McKee Food Corporation based in Tennessee. The company says they have sold 157 billion Little Debbie snacks since the brand showed in up stores in the 1960.

The company website says Oatmeal Creme Pies, Swiss Cake Rolls and Nutty Buddy Bars are the top sellers.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.