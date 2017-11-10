First Down Friday Scores -- Week 13 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are the final scores from Friday night. And check out highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above.

KENTUCKY

Campbellsville

50

Russellville

26

FINAL

Caldwell County

40

LaRue County

27

FINAL

Crittendon County

41

Bethlehem

20

FINAL

Kentucky Country Day

32

Holy Cross

7

FINAL

DeSales

54

Washington County

0

FINAL

Christian Academy of Louisville

28

Walton-Verona

0

FINAL

Belfry

63

Waggener

26

FINAL

Central

50

Floyd Central

0

FINAL

Elizabethtown

41

Paducah Tilghman

0

FINAL

Collins

30

Shelby County

6

FINAL

Western

12

Knox Central

3

FINAL

Covington Catholic

49

Bullitt Central

0

FINAL

Montgomery County

28

Doss

6

FINAL

South Oldham

35

Highlands

34

FINAL

Central Hardin

31

Henderson County

16

FINAL

Butler

14

Male

6

FINAL

Simon Kenton

52

Ballard

12

FINAL

St. Xavier

16

Pleasure Ridge Park

7

FINAL

Trinity

51

Campbell County

13

FINAL

INDIANA

Columbus East

49

Terre Haute North

18

FINAL

Southridge

47

Providence

7

FINAL

