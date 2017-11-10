First Down Friday Scores -- Week 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are the final scores from Friday night. And check out highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above.

KENTUCKY

Campbellsville 50 Russellville 26 FINAL Caldwell County 40 LaRue County 27 FINAL Crittendon County 41 Bethlehem 20 FINAL Kentucky Country Day 32 Holy Cross 7 FINAL DeSales 54 Washington County 0 FINAL Christian Academy of Louisville 28 Walton-Verona 0 FINAL Belfry 63 Waggener 26 FINAL Central 50 Floyd Central 0 FINAL Elizabethtown 41 Paducah Tilghman 0 FINAL Collins 30 Shelby County 6 FINAL Western 12 Knox Central 3 FINAL Covington Catholic 49 Bullitt Central 0 FINAL Montgomery County 28 Doss 6 FINAL South Oldham 35 Highlands 34 FINAL Central Hardin 31 Henderson County 16 FINAL Butler 14 Male 6 FINAL Simon Kenton 52 Ballard 12 FINAL St. Xavier 16 Pleasure Ridge Park 7 FINAL Trinity 51 Campbell County 13 FINAL

INDIANA

Columbus East 49 Terre Haute North 18 FINAL Southridge 47 Providence 7 FINAL

