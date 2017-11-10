First Down Friday Scores -- Week 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are the final scores from Friday night. And check out highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above.
KENTUCKY
|
Campbellsville
|
50
|
Russellville
|
26
|
FINAL
|
Caldwell County
|
40
|
LaRue County
|
27
|
FINAL
|
Crittendon County
|
41
|
Bethlehem
|
20
|
FINAL
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
32
|
Holy Cross
|
7
|
FINAL
|
DeSales
|
54
|
Washington County
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Christian Academy of Louisville
|
28
|
Walton-Verona
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Belfry
|
63
|
Waggener
|
26
|
FINAL
|
Central
|
50
|
Floyd Central
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Elizabethtown
|
41
|
Paducah Tilghman
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Collins
|
30
|
Shelby County
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Western
|
12
|
Knox Central
|
3
|
FINAL
|
Covington Catholic
|
49
|
Bullitt Central
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Montgomery County
|
28
|
Doss
|
6
|
FINAL
|
South Oldham
|
35
|
Highlands
|
34
|
FINAL
|
Central Hardin
|
31
|
Henderson County
|
16
|
FINAL
|
Butler
|
14
|
Male
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Simon Kenton
|
52
|
Ballard
|
12
|
FINAL
|
St. Xavier
|
16
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Trinity
|
51
|
Campbell County
|
13
|
FINAL
INDIANA
|
Columbus East
|
49
|
Terre Haute North
|
18
|
FINAL
|
Southridge
|
47
|
Providence
|
7
|
FINAL
Related Stories:
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 13
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.