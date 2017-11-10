Best Plays of the Week -- Week 13 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 13 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.

Tom Lane's Play: Pleasure Ridge Park's B.J. Robinson throws it deep, where it's deflected and caught by Shannon Bishop for an 80-yard touchdown.

John Lewis' Play: Butler's Desmond Miller intercepts a pass in the end zone, a crucial play in a low-scoring game. Butler held on to beat Male, 14-6.

Mike Lacett's Play: Collins' J.R. Lucas rolls out and hits Dshawn McBroom for a touchdown.

Katie George's Play: Kentucky Country Day's Chris Scott recovers a bobbled snap and runs it in for a touchdown. 

Katie's play, a touchdown pass from Moore's Rae Von Vaden to Quantrell Griggs, won last week with 75 percent of the vote.

Watch each play in the video player above and cast your vote. Check back later in the week to see who won.

