Best Plays of the Week -- Week 13

Tom Lane's Play: Pleasure Ridge Park's B.J. Robinson throws it deep, where it's deflected and caught by Shannon Bishop for an 80-yard touchdown.

John Lewis' Play: Butler's Desmond Miller intercepts a pass in the end zone, a crucial play in a low-scoring game. Butler held on to beat Male, 14-6.

Mike Lacett's Play: Collins' J.R. Lucas rolls out and hits Dshawn McBroom for a touchdown.