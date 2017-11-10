Galt House cancels holiday KaLightoscope luminarie show

It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.

Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.

The frustration showed on the face of De'Ron Davis after Indiana was routed by Indiana State in its season opener. (Jamie Owens photo)

The frustration showed on the face of De'Ron Davis after Indiana was routed by Indiana State in its season opener. (Jamie Owens photo)

The silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long, until this year.

The silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long, until this year.

Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.

Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.

Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.

Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.

The Galt House Hotel is filled with bright colors, bright lights and kids with bright smiles each Christmas.

And the silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long.

That is until this year.

“This was such a special event," said Andrew Mertz, who worked at KaLightoscope. "It's such a cool thing we do in Louisville. Why would you take this away from us?”

The answer to that question remains unknown, but the Galt House confirms it's true.

“I was a little surprised ... a little shocked,” Mertz said.

"Many of the decorations that have been enjoyed for years have been donated to charities around the city through Kosair," Galt House General Manager Nick Briner said in a statement. "The Frazier Museum received a donation of the luminaries."

Below is Briner's full statement:

“This year, the Galt House Hotel is beginning a new tradition. One that not only delights our overnight guests but invites the community to give back through a very deserving organization, Toys for Tots.



Our beloved Breakfast with Santa has been expanded to include a remote Santa’s workshop, right here in the Galt House hotel. We’ll be creating crafts, providing train rides, even learning a few “elf lessons.”



Photos with Santa will be available and most importantly, we will be collecting new, unwrapped gifts for children in Louisville who might not otherwise receive presents.



The new tradition allows us to offer a meaningful experience for our guests as well as opening our doors for the Santa’s breakfast to those in our community on December 2, 9 and 16th.



We will be collecting gifts for Toys for Tots throughout the month of December.



In addition, many of the decorations that have been enjoyed for years have been donated to charities around the city through Kosair. The Frazier Museum received a donation of the luminaries. Hundreds of trees, costumes and decorations are being enjoyed across Louisville.



The Galt House will be decorated festively and we will begin our holiday celebration with the arrival of the elves on Friday, December 1 at 6 PM in front of the hotel."

While this year won't be the same show as it's been for nearly the last decade, kids will still get to meet Santa for breakfast and pictures.

Briner said a lot of the events will still take place.

"Breakfast with Santa has been expanded to include a remote Santa's workshop right here in the Galt House hotel," he said. "We'll be creating crafts, providing train rides, even learning a few 'elf lessons.'"

Families will have to start new traditions this Christmas, recalling fond memories of the luminaries from years past.

“It was such a special thing for them to come in and go into this wonderland and go see all these elves and meet Santa,” Mertz said. “I feel sorry and upset for them. They don’t get to experience this special thing that made Christmas, Christmas.”

To book tickets for breakfast with Santa, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.