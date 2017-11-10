Woman shot near the corner of Bernheim Lane and Dixie Highway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman shot near the corner of Bernheim Lane and Dixie Highway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the leg Friday afternoon in Louisville.

LMPD said it happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bernheim Lane and Dixie Highway. A woman in her 30s suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and knee. She was transported to University Hospital, and she is expected to be OK.

Officers continue to investigate and haven't made any arrests.

