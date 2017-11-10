Reprimand of duPont Manual principal cites 'unprofessional behavior and poor judgment'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The principal of duPont Manual High School received a reprimand for unprofessional behavior and poor judgment.

As WDRB News reported Wednesday, principal Jerry Mayes came under fire after a recording with two African-American students surfaced. Mayes and one of the students said they didn't know they were being recorded.

The students went to Mayes to talk about their head football coach not allowing student trainers to kneel during the National Anthem before the Male vs. Manual football game.

The recorded conversation obtained lasts over an hour and includes critical comments about Jefferson County Public School colleagues and their job performance.

The written reprimand warns Mayes to stay within the Professional Code of Ethics for Kentucky School Certified personnel and "keep in confidence information acquired about colleagues." It also warns that his certification could be suspended or revoked with additional violations.

The letter tells Mayes that if he doesn't comply with the directives, he could face further disciplinary action including possible termination.

Mayes met with the Manual Black Student Union on Friday for a question-and-answer session. Some who attended the meeting said his apology focused on the student who originally questioned the kneeling policy and did not go far enough.

"His apology wasn't necessarily sincere to the student body or the students that were present at the meeting, and I felt like there should have been more of an effort," Sadie Finley said.

Parents are calling on JCPS to make changes at the school.

“My concern as a parent is just making sure that we foster an environment that is sensitive to our children’s needs and making sure they can all feel comfortable and feel like they can have a voice,” Cherhonda Greenlee said.

Here is a copy of the written reprimand:

