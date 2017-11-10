New Albany cracking down on bad parking with hefty fines

It's Week 13 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Police in New Albany are looking for two Jefffersonville men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a New Albany man Sunday night.

Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.

The frustration showed on the face of De'Ron Davis after Indiana was routed by Indiana State in its season opener. (Jamie Owens photo)

Paoli teachers offered incentives to leave early in attempt to reduce payroll by nearly $1 million

The silk-wrapped luminaries at KaLightoscope build anticipation for kids and families each year, all year long, until this year.

Right now in Kentucky, kids can break the law four times without ever seeing a judge.

Bernard Hamilton was killed Sunday night in New Albany in what detectives call an execution-style shooting.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Preparation for Christmas is already underway at Buds in Bloom on Spring Street in New Albany. Stephanie Fortner and her mom have to be ready for the rush.

"We have tons of customers who come down and get their shopping done," Fortner said.

She thinks this year is going to be tougher on her patrons because of the recent two-way street conversions.

"It has kind of caused a little bit of problems down here for people coming in and wanting to just swing in," Fortner said. "It's not as easy as it used to be."

Another potential deterrent, she said, is a new ordinance just passed by the New Albany City Council involving those drivers who have some trouble parking.

"What we found is more and more people were occupying two places by going and extending over the line," Councilman Al Knable said.

If your car takes up more than one space, or maybe one of your tires go just over the line, get ready to pay up.

Parking fines are doubling. What used to cost drivers $10 will now set them back $20.

"It's a little steep in my opinion," Fortner said. "$20 is quite a bit of money to pay for a parking ticket."

The logistics on how the fines will work are still being ironed out, but Knable has a few ideas on how it should go.

"First time, a warning," he said. "The second time, a modest penalty or fine. The third time, if you're just flaunting the system, I think that's when you bring the hammer down."

More than $20 is what he means by "bringing the hammer down." Knable said addressing this problem is important. His city is growing, but parking options are not.

"We haven't created any new parking places of any note. With that being said, there's more competition per parking place," he said.

He doesn't deny the fines are relatively steep, but he said that's kind of the point.

"If you give a little slap on the wrist, you're not going to have any deterrent to doing it the next time," Knable said.

The bigger fines are expected to take effect at the beginning of next year.

