Southern Ind. teen renovates Norton Children's Hospital playrooms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager's efforts to help sick kids has earned her a playroom named after her at Norton Children's Hospital. However, her work is far from over.

When she's not strumming on her ukulele, singing along to Bon Jovi and being a regular 14-year-old, Kinley Elrod has moments when she's wise beyond her years.

"I know what it feels like whenever you get toys or for me it's paper, markers. It just seems like the world is so much better now and so I wanted to give them that boost of happiness," Elrod said.

At three days old, her journey at Norton Children's hospital began. Doctors discovered low glucose levels.

"You could see the worry. They didn't have to talk, but you could read their eyes and they pretty much told us to kiss her goodbye. As a mom, you always have that extra hope. You're the mom. You're supposed to be able to fix it and when it's out of your hands, you just feel very helpless," says Danielle Barley, Kinley's mother.

The newborn didn't have a pituitary gland. Any flu could be detrimental to her health. 

"By medical books, she should not be here, time and time again. I've always believed there's a purpose for her, that there was a reason she was not taken from us," Barley said.

"It was close to Christmas time and I was like just randomly, 'I want to help out the kids'" Elrod said. 

Pillows became a carnival. Toys turned into teddy bears. Overnight care kits and financial assistance for southern Indiana patients came next. She raised more than $50,000.

"She came back within a year and a half and said, 'I have the money raised already.' We were very surprised because it obviously takes a lot to raise that much money and they definitely have a village supporting them through Kinley's Helping Hands," says Courtney Puckett, Development Coordinator for Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.

Norton Children's Hospital named the playroom where she spent time after Kinley. 

Her work wasn't done. "She thinks it's important that we renovate these playrooms and make them the best they possibly can be for our patients," Puckett said.

She's raising $30,000 more. Plans include a fresh coat of paint, more toys and inspiration from a poem she wrote. "It talks about the doctors and nurses here being my superheros. So, I want to incorporate that with the room," Elrod said. 

Kinley's Helping Hands are getting noticed. A local radio station named her a Kentuckiana difference maker. Harrison County Community Foundation recognized her with the 2017 Outstanding Youth Achievement Indiana Philanthropy Award. 

"It makes me really happy and proud of what I've done," Elrod said.

However, it's about giving back to the place and the people she calls family because that's thank you enough.

"Outside of her area, our mission is spreading and the more it spreads, the more attention she'll get and the more she'll be able to help and maybe the more people that will come in and want to help her here at Norton Children's," Barley said.

Kinley's Helping Hands is planning for its next summer carnival. To donate, email Kinley's Helping Hands or call Norton Children's Hospital Foundation directly at (502) 629-8060.

