PGA Championship returning to Valhalla Golf Club in 2024, source - WDRB 41 Louisville News

PGA Championship returning to Valhalla Golf Club in 2024, source confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The PGA Championship will return to Louisville in 2024, a source confirmed Friday to WDRB News.

The 106th playing the tournament will be played at Valhalla Golf Club, where it has been played in 1996, 2000 and 2014.

The tournament will be played in May, a change from past instances, when it was played in August. That move will be made starting with the 2019 PGA Championship.

Mark Brooks, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have won the three previous PGA Championship stops at Valhalla.

