RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 73-63 win over Utah Valley

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down by 12 points early in the second half to a Western Athletic Conference team in its season-opener at Rupp Arena, Kentucky head coach John Calipari did something he's long been wary of.

He implemented a 2-3 zone.

From that point, the Wildcats went on an 18-0 run in three minutes and 49 seconds and never looked back, holding on to beat Utah Valley, 73-63.

Sophomore guard Hamidou Diallo led UK with 18 points and five rebounds. Four players scored in double figures: Diallo and freshmen Nick Richards, Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

It was a sloppy game though, the two teams combining for 33 turnovers, 23 missed three-pointers and 13 missed free throws.

Kentucky has just one day off before hosting Vermont at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

